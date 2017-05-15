Mother of three dead after love triangle argument turns fatal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Court documents allege that an argument regarding a love triangle turned deadly, leaving three young children without a mother.

24-year-old Jagger Williams has been charged with the murder of Christen Brown.

Brown, 27, died after being shot in the neck early Thursday morning. She died less than an hour after arriving at the hospital.

Brown was driven to the hospital by Charmella Upchurch. In an interview with detectives, Upchurch said that Williams had shot Brown.

Upchurch told investigators that Williams had been seeing both woman, as well as others. Upset at the situation, Brown and Williams got into an argument. Upchurch said that Williams had been physically and verbally abusive to both women. She said that he often carried a revolver and had previously made threats with it.

Upchurch said that Brown had approached Williams with a broom. Crime lab photographers located a broom next to a door at the residence, located in the 1400 block of Hamilton Avenue.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Upchurch said her and Williams discussed what to do. She said Williams told her not to tell anyone and to say that Brown was shot by an intruder.

When he was arrested later that morning, investigators said Williams broke down crying, saying that he was “aiming for her feet” and was “trying to shoot at the ground and it hit her.”

Online court records indicate Williams had an initial hearing Monday afternoon. He’s due back in court on July 18 for a pretrial conference.