National Cycling Day: Biking for a good cause

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – – Happening today, it’s National Cycling Day and across the country people are getting out to ride to help raise money for a good cause.

The American Heart Association wants to educate everyone about the benefits of making healthy decisions when it comes to exercise. Heart disease and stroke are the number one and five killers in the United States.

This month is also National Bike Month. At CycleBar Traders Point, they are getting ready to celebrate National Cycling Day with what else, exercise. Since it opened its doors in April 2016, CycleBar Traders Point has donated more than $30,000 to local charities, partnering with many organizations.

CycleBar is partnering with the American Heart Association(AHA) and the City of Carmel’s “Bike Carmel” program to celebrate National Cycling Day. They are all working together to raise money. The AHA says cycling is great for your health. So, the AHA wants to make a huge impact this year by making Monday an event that gets peoples’ attention.

Cycle bar is offering $10 New Rider packages, with 100 percent of all the proceeds going directly to the American Heart Association.

Also, Saturday morning, May 20, CycleBar Traders Point with “Bike Carmel” will be teaching kids the importance of bike safety. Lastly, use the #CycleNation and post a picture of yourself riding a bike today for a chance to win prizes and get involved.

