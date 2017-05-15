Police arrest man in fatal stabbing of 26-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man arrested in Marion faces a murder charge in connection to the stabbing death of a 26-year-old woman in Indianapolis eight months ago, detectives said Monday.

Hallie Bullard was found dead Sept. 9 in a home in the 400 block of North Rybolt Avenue, near the intersection of 34th Street and Lafayette Road on the city’s west side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

Bobby Glasscock, 54, is believed to have been an acquaintance of Bullard’s. He was arrested Wednesday in Marion and was transferred two days later to the Marion County Jail. He also was charged with invasion of privacy in violation of a protective order. His next court hearing was set for June 27.