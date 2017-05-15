Police: Mom hits son who didn’t give her Mother’s Day card

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg woman is accused of hitting a little boy after he made a Mother’s Day card for his grandmother, instead of her.

Shontrell Yurmeish Murphy, 30, is charged with Cruelty to children (Torture, deprivation), according to warrants.

Police say it happened on 5/11 at a home on the 100 block of Amos St. in the city limits.

The warrant says the 6-year-old boy was hit in the head “really hard a few times,” according to the boy’s sister who witnessed it.

The boy’s sister said the woman got upset because the card wasn’t for her. She said the woman tore it up and hit the boy repeatedly, according to the report.

She told police that Murphy hits them all the time.

The boy’s grandmother said she saw Murphy hit the boy three times in the head.

When she asked Murphy why she hit the little boy, she said “because she could,” according to the police report.

Murphy told police the boy had behavioral problems in school and wants to discipline him.

She said she hit him in the head, but didn’t think it was hard or violent, according to the report.

The boy told the officer his head hurt and he was sad. He told police Murphy hit him 5 times in the head.

The boy was taken to the hospital. He told a nurse that Murphy hits him all the time and he is afraid of her, according to the report.

The nurse said she didn’t see any trauma to his head.

