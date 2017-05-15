President Trump surprises Indiana students during trip to D.C.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Several students at Thomas Carr Howe Community High School are back from a trip to Washington D.C.

Some of those students got a surprise trip to the White House and a surprise visit from President Donald Trump.

The students are part of 21 Squads, an after school program that offers tutoring, art classes, poetry, cooking classes and much more.

As part of the program, leaders wanted to take some of the students to Washington D.C.

A few were selected to attend a school choice event hosted by Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, where President Trump made a surprise appearance.

“He actually came out and then he just tapped my arm, like ‘Hey, there’s somebody behind me’ but I didn’t want to turn around and look cause all these cameras in front of me, so I’m like wow, that’s crazy and then he just stepped up,” Jayme Taylor said.

“It was a great experience. I really enjoyed being there, seeing the president, like for the first time, like any president ever,” added Jermaine Couch.

21 Squads is part of the 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program, a program that is funded from federal grants sent to states. Funding for the program has been in jeopardy.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...