Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan works out with the Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — To enter the draft, or not enter the draft — that is the question. And Purdue forward Caleb Swanigan still wants some time to get that answer.

“It’s really hard, but you want to feel what you need to do and you just have to make the best decision for you,” said Caleb Swanigan. “Even if it’s something you don’t want to do you always have to make the best choice for your family and other people.”

The reigning Big Ten player of the year went through NBA pre-draft workouts with the Pacers on Monday. Biggie just completed a stellar sophomore season, one in which he led the Boilers in scoring, averaged a double-double, and earned a spot as the top rebounder in the conference. While he made a strong case to leave college and go to the NBA, Swanigan says for now, he’s a Boilermaker.

“I just started to go through this NBA process so, I mean, it would take news to make me leave Purdue so I’m at Purdue right now, I’m still enrolled, I’m still taking classes. The decision would be to leave Purdue not to go with the NBA if you’re getting what I’m saying,” said Swanigan.

Caleb Swanigan is an Indiana kid reigning from Fort Wayne. Growing up a big Jermaine O’Neal fan, makes working out with the Pacers today a cool event for the Purdue star.

“It’s huge it’s just being on the other side of the fence is something that, you don’t think you will ever do,” said Swanigan. “It’s really just a dream I never really thought about playing, but it was more just being a fan. It’s just surreal and it’s just a moment where you’ve got to just stay in the moment.”

Biggie has until May 24 to make the decision to leave Purdue early and enter the draft. But regardless of his choice, Swanigan has made getting that college degree a priority.

“It’s really important, there’s no reason to get this close and not go get it. Especially when it’s been paid for, you know I’ve got to go take advantage of things like that,” said Swanigan.

Purdue fans will anxiously await to hear what route Swanigan will take, but who knows? Either way, he could end up continuing his career in the Hoosier state.