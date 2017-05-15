Some customers still waiting for order after eye care store goes out of business

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some customers are demanding an explanation Monday from an eye care business on the north side of Indianapolis.

Customers thought they were picking up their prescription orders for contacts and glasses, but instead they found an empty store.

It happened at Eyecare Express Castleton on 82nd Street.

Imagine customers and their frustrations when they got to the store and found a note on the front door. It said to call a phone number for any questions or concerns.

One customer told 24-Hour News 8 she tried calling and texting about her order for almost a week now and couldn’t get a hold of anyone.

“As soon as I pulled up,” said Leslie Jackson, customer. “I knew everything was gone.”

Leslie Jackson was hoping to pick up her orders for two pair of glasses last week, but instead she got nothing.

“The first two pairs I got returned. The orders were completely wrong,” she explained. “They had to discard them and send out a whole new order and now the building is empty.”

Photos taken show an empty store with bare walls, shelves, and cases. Jackson said she found a handwritten note on the front door saying in part, “We apologize but Eyecare Express Castleton is no longer open.”

“It’s horribly frustrating because you put your faith into a company and you get screwed,” she said.

24-Hour News 8 contacted the attorney representing Eyecare Express Castleton. He told us on the phone despite five years of being in business; the store couldn’t turn a profit and had to close.

Online records show the business filed paperwork with the Secretary of State to close last week.

“If they had some consideration at least let us know send a letter,” she said.

The business also issued a statement Monday saying in part “Eyecare Express Castleton offers its kindest thanks to all of its employees and loyal customers. All customers should know that any outstanding orders will be honored with the product mailed directly to their home or if it is not possible to fulfill the order, by refund.”

Jackson said she’s still waiting to get her order.

“I want my glasses or my money back,” she said. “It’s hard I don’t have that kind of money to go tomorrow somewhere else to get new prescription.”

Legal experts said there are several things you can do to protect yourself when a store goes out of business. Pay small deposits, you can request a refund of your deposit from your credit card, if the store has not filed for bankruptcy you can take the business to small claims court, if the business filed for bankruptcy you can file a claim with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court where the business filed to try to get your money back.

Eyecare Express Castleton issued a statement to 24 Hour News 8.

Despite five years of hard work, Eyecare Express – Castleton, Inc. could never turn a profit and has closed. Eyecare Express – Castleton, Inc. offers its kindest thanks to all of its employees and loyal customers. All customers should know that any outstanding orders will be honored with the product mailed directly to their home or, if it is not possible to fulfill the order, by refund. If there are any issues with this, please call telephone number 574-334-0276. Moving forward, Dr. Penn Moody, of Moody Eyes, located at 3909 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240 has agreed to help our clients with all their future eye care needs and we will do everything that we can to make this transition as smooth as possible. We wish all our customers and employees the best.