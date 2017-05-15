Speedway has plan to ease traffic during Indy 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Thousands of spectators are expected to flood the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for 101st running on May 28.

There are a number of travel options, but those using Uber will have to go to Main and Gilman streets in Speedway to catch a ride. The location is a couple

of blocks south of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The goal is that having a designated area for Uber vehicles will eliminate confusion and streamline the process of those trying to get a ride.

Taxis will have their own location at 10th and Polco streets.

“If you helicopter me, I don’t want the traffic. I just want to be there,” said Kenneth Garrity.