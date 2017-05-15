Sprint, T-Mobile reportedly discussing merger

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Sprint and T-Mobile are reportedly discussing a merger.

The country’s third and fourth largest cellphone carriers have reportedly begun formal discussions to explore a deal. This comes after the parent companies of both firms this week publicly expressed an openness to tying the know with other companies.

Additionally, Wells Fargo may have created 3.5 million fake accounts, which if true, would be nearly double what was estimated. The bank submitted the filing as part of a larger class-action lawsuit.

