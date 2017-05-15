Victims identified in I-70 crash that killed 4

Terre Haute, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police and the Vigo County Coroner’s office have released the names of the four people killed in a weekend crash.

The deadly crash happened Saturday in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near the West Terre Haute exit.

The victims are identified as: Brian Lee, 48, of West Terre Haute; Aaron Lee, 23, of West Terre Haute; Stephanie Swaim, 45, of Brazil, Indiana; and

Jeffrey Kolkman, 38 Jenison, Michigan.

Traffic was moving slowly past the scene of a truck fire on the side of the road.

Investigators say Kolkman failed to slow his semi-truck and hit the car driven by Brian Lee. The collision forced Lee’s car into the rear of another tractor-trailer.

Lee, his two passengers and Kolkman all died at the scene.