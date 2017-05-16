Arrest made in fatal Dec. shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police have made an arrest in a fatal Dec. shooting.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 29-year-old Allan Walker was taken into custody for the murder of 33-year-old Kevin Dudley.

On Dec. 23, 2016, just before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the Wildwood Apartment complex in the 3400 block of Timbersedge Drive for reports of a person shot. After arriving on scene, officers discovered two men who were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, Dudley, was transported to the hospital, but later died as a result of his injuries. The second victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

IMPD, while working with the U.S. Marshalls, were able to locate Walker in Merrillville, Indiana. He has since been extradited to Indianapolis.