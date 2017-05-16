Arrest made in fatal northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An arrest has been made in a fatal northeast side shooting.

According to IMPD, 21-year-old Robert Ray has been taken into custody in connection to the shooting death of 37-year-old Trymaine Lewis.

Police initially responded to the 1700 block of Roosevelt Avenue at approximately 10:15 p.m. on May 13 for reports of a person shot.

After arriving on scene, police discovered Lewis in a parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Lewis was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.