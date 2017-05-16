Authorities searching for missing 6-year-old last seen on north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IMPD and the Indianapolis Fire Department along with other agencies are searching for a missing 6-year-old boy on the city’s north side.

According to IFD, the boy, named Jacorey was last seen around 5 p.m. in the 8100 block of Century Circle West Drive, which is near 82nd Street and Harcourt road, close to St. Vincent Hospital. He was wearing a Superman shirt with no sleeves. He was last seen riding a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles scooter. In a tweet, IFD said Jacorey is attracted to water.

IFD Urban Search and Rescue is among multiple agencies conducting a 1-mile grid search in the area Jacorey was last seen.

If you have any information on Jacorey’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 immediately.