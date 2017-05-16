Hospital opens annual farmers’ market

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There is now another way to get fresh produce and baked goods.

Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital opened their annual farmers’ market Tuesday morning. It’s the 10th season for the market.

The market takes place every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the commonground in the front of the hospital, on the city’s near west side.

New this year, organizers say the market will offer music and resources to reduce stress and improve your mood.

