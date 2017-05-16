I-69 interchange shifts Wednesday on Fishers-Noblesville border

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A busy Interstate 69 interchange will shift overnight and open Wednesday in a new configuration.

A double-crossover diamond configuration will start at 6 a.m. Wednesday at Exit 210, Indiana Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The new configuration is expected to ease rising traffic totals at the interchange popular with Hamilton Town Center shoppers and Klipsch Music Center concert-goers. Between 20,000 and 30,000 vehicles daily travel to and from Campus Parkway and the interstate, said Nathan Riggs, a spokesman for INDOT.

Contractors on the project plan to close the interchange at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Access to and from all I-69 ramps at Campus Parkway and Southeastern Parkway will remain open to right turns only as the shift occurs. Electronic message signs and police will direct motorists to the Olio Road overpass to cross over the interstate.

Weather delayed the shift initially planned for last week. The reconfiguration is part of a $92 million project to add a third travel lane in each direction along I-96 between interchanges at State Road 37 in Fishers and State Road 38 at Pendleton. Work on the added lanes is continuing.

Two similar double-crossover diamond interchanges have been constructed in Indiana. The first was at I-69 and Dupont Road in Fort Wayne, and the second was built at I-65 and Worthsville Road in Greenwood.