INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A beloved Indianapolis sports figure will serve as host of the 2017 ESPYS.

Tuesday on social media, ESPN announced Peyton Manning as the host of their annual award show.

Peyton Manning will host the 25th #ESPYS — airing Wednesday, July 12th at 8 ET/7 CT on @ABC! pic.twitter.com/HpAyLougLb — ESPN (@espn) May 16, 2017

The award show is set to air Wednesday, July 12 at 8 p.m.