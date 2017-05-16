Police: Car stolen, couple’s guns used against them in Franklin burglary

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — The Franklin Police Department said a couple were confined and robbed at their home at gunpoint on Monday evening.

FPD said the couple, described by police as elderly, were held at gunpoint by a suspect that had stolen the weapons from the residence. The incident was reported to police just after 6:30 Monday night in the 100 block of Lancelot Drive.

Detectives said a suspect has been identified but his name has not been provided by police. He is described by police only as a white male who is not from the Franklin area.

Three guns and a silver 2011 Nissan Altima were stolen. The plate number on the car is FM8709. The vehicle has not been recovered.

Please contact the Franklin Police Department if you have any information about this case.