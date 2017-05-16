Police restart cadet program for ages 18-21

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The police are looking for a few good recruits ages 18-21.

Applications are being accepted for IMPD Cadets. It’s a relaunch of a training program formerly offered by Indianapolis Police Department, one of two agencies that merged to become Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department in 2007. IMPD Chief Bryan Roach joined others to announce the program on Tuesday.

“Investing in the personal and professional development of our city’s youth will better their future and better the future of Indianapolis,” Mayor Joseph Hogsett said in a news release. “The IMPD Cadet program is an invaluable initiative that offers career paths and mentorship to young people who need it most.”

The Indianapolis Foundation in 2016 awarded a $100,000 grant to the Indy Public Safety Foundation to launch IMPD Cadets.

“This program has the opportunity to be transformative to the lives of these individuals,” said Dane Nutty, executive director of the nonprofit Public Safety Foundation.

Classes and training will include evidence collection, defensive tactics and emergency vehicle operation. IMPD Cadets will work 20 hours per week, be paid $10 per hour and not be entitled to benefits, according to the job description. Applications are due by May 26.