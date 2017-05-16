Police say love triangle led to woman’s murder; her family speaks only to WISH-TV

Related Coverage Mother of three dead after love triangle argument turns fatal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A love triangle led to an east side woman’s murder, according to police. It happened Thursday morning on Hamilton Avenue. That’s near Brookside Parkway North and Massachusetts Avenue. The victim’s family spoke only to WISH-TV to share loving memories.

Katina Dixon is surrounded by love, with her 22-year-old son and three grandchildren at her side. But there is somebody noticeably absent, someone who was taken from her; her beloved daughter Christen.

“Christen and I were within minutes of each other. We talked or texted all day, everyday. We got mad at each other, we shopped together, ate together, took naps together every single day,” said Dixon.

Daily routines that will now be broken after the death of 27-year-old Christen Brown, who was a loving mother to a three, five, and seven-year-old.

Drew Humphrey, Brown’s younger brother, lost a best friend. Humphrey says they remained close until her death, but he would rather reminisce on memories of their playful relationship from younger days.

“Her favorite thing was probably putting soap in my sandwiches,” Humphrey remembered with a laugh.

But the laughter stopped early Thursday morning.

“We spoke on Wednesday. I told her I loved her and then my nephew called me, Junior, to tell me he loved me. And then the next day my mom called me,” said Humphrey

A call bringing the tragic news that his sister had been shot.

Police say she was shot by her boyfriend, Jagger Williams. Investigators believe the two were fighting over another woman who Williams was seeing, when Williams shot Christen in the neck. Police believe that the other woman Williams was seeing is actually the one who brought Christen to the hospital, but it was too late.

Dixon had only met Williams once before and to her knowledge, he and her daughter had only been together for a few months, but the relationship had already become abusive.

“She wouldn’t listen to anything anybody said because I guess she felt loved. She wanted him to love her,” Dixon said.

Love that may have been absent in the relationship, was abundant within her family. Now Dixon’s main focus is staying strong for her family and looking to a better future. Her grandkids future in particular, is what is keeping her going.

“I just want to make sure these kids are happy. I just want them to be happy and not even have a memory or traumatic time in their lives.”

Williams is now in the Marion County Jail facing one count of murder. The family has set up a Go Fund Me page to help with funeral expenses. Click here, if you’d like to help.