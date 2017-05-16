Police seek suspect in forgery case at bank

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for your help to find a suspect in a forgery case.

A woman on Jan. 26 got $4,000 after presenting a counterfeit check and identification card at the KeyBank at 2433 Lake Circle Drive, at the intersection of West 86th Street and Township Line Road on the northwest side, according to a news release from Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana. Authorities released a photo of the woman on Tuesday.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477, or submit a tip on the P3tips app or at crimetips.org. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 if the information leads to an arrest.