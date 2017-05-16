Police warn of new drug that looks like candy

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – There have been more sightings of a new drug that resembles candy.

Greenfield police said their detectives recovered more than 100 pieces of the candy look alike this past week.

The new drug looks like the candy Sweet Tarts but is anything but sweet. The drug could be laced with everything from Xanax to heroin. The reason the drug may be appealing to teens is because of the Xanax. That is a prescription medicine that is often used to treat anxiety.

“Xanie Tarts” have been seen in other communities too. In April, Bartholomew County officials found that a 17-year-old Columbus High School student had the drug.

Police say if you come across the drug do not take it and call police right away.