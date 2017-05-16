Violent home robbery person of interest was in Greenwood custody hours before

FRANKLIN, Ind (WISH) – The person of interest in a violent Franklin home robbery was in police custody hours before, but never made it to jail.

Franklin police released Keith Reese’s name in connection with the crime Tuesday. They said the 27-year-old may be involved in a crime that injured and terrified an elderly couple.

It’s a crime that’s crippled a quiet block. “Completely surprised because that type of thing doesn’t happen in this neighborhood,” Franklin resident Ranch Wuertz said.

“We’re making sure everything is all locked up,” Franklin resident Paul Driver said. “The cars, the doors, the mini barn.”

Franklin police said Monday afternoon, as an elderly couple returned home, a man wearing a mask greeted them with a gun.

“The suspect used duct tape from within the home to secure the husband to a kitchen chair and the female to her walker,” Franklin Deputy Chief Chris Tennell said.

Officers said the suspect stole the couple’s guns and took off in their car. “I’d say he needs be karate kicked to the face and be put back in jail,” Driver said.

He was supposed to be in jail, but he never made it. 24-Hour News 8 learned Franklin’s person of interest was in the custody of Greenwood police hours before.

According to a Greenwood police incident report, Sunday afternoon, Reese may have been involved in a hit-and-run and found with drug paraphernalia on State Road 135.

He had a seizure, and Narcan was used. Instead of jail, authorities took Reese to Community South Hospital. After being cleared, he complained of accident injuries, and officers took him to Johnson Memorial Hospital.

Reese was cleared, but on the way to the jail, he had another seizure. Officers brought him back to Johnson Memorial Hospital, where he was admitted.

Because he didn’t face a violent charge, officers left him there after taking a DNA sample, and he checked out Sunday night. The hospital where Reese was last seen is not far from the Franklin incident. In fact, the victims’ house is across the street.

“He has a lengthy history, and he could be anywhere right now,” Tennell said. Franklin neighbors hope he’s caught soon — and this time — makes it to jail.

“I’m going to keep feeding my dogs, and keep sending my kids to taekwondo, and if you break into here, it won’t go like that,” Wuertz said.

As for finding Reese, officers said they’re looking for a silver 2011 Nissan Altima with license plate FM8709. They also said the car has masonic lodge emblems on it.