Brownsburg officials break ground on multi-million dollar project

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) – Brownsburg officials broke ground Wednesday morning on a master plan to create a downtown area.

Town officials were at the Arbuckle Acres Park to officially kickoff the construction of the Elevate Office Suites.

It’s part of an $80 million project to bring business and living areas to the center of the town.

Officials say the people of Brownsburg along with its excellent school system make the town attractive to investors.

Officials hope other news businesses will take place along Green Street during the next two to four years.

