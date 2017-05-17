Ceremony held to mark opening of Eagledale Senior Apartments

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There are now new homes for senior citizens in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of the Eagledale Senior Apartments.

The new apartments are in the same building where Flackville 100 school used to be housed.

The redevelopment building now features 65 units designed for affordable senior living.

It includes such amenities as a game room, bike hub and a gym designed specifically for seniors.

The project was made possible in part thanks to a $500,000 grant awarded by the city to rehabilitate the area.

