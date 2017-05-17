Derek Daly talks history of Pit Row

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – We’re now 11 days away from the 101st Indianapolis 500.

Leading up to the big race, 24-Hour News 8’s racing analyst, Derek Daly is presenting his take from the speedway and its races during the month of May leading up to the Indianapolis 500 on May 28.

One place that every driver hopes to pass as they make their way around the track is Pit Row.

This time, the former race car driver talked about the ways in which Pit Row can make or break a driver and how the French are responsible for the “pit” or “pits.”

To hear more about the history of the Indianapolis 500 and Pit Row, click on the video.