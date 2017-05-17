Franklin police continue search for person of interest in violent home robbery

FRANKLIN, Ind (WISH) – Police on Wednesday released new photos of a person of interest in a violent weekend robbery of an elderly couple.

Franklin police on Tuesday released Keith Reese’s name in connection with the crime. They said the 27-year-old may have been involved in the injury of an elderly couple on Monday. Also, Greenwood police said Reese may have been involved in a Sunday afternoon hit-and-run and found with drug paraphernalia on State Road 135.

The new photos of Reese are dated Sunday. One shows a tattoo on his arm.

Officers said they’re looking for a silver 2011 Nissan Altima with license plate FM8709, the elderly couple’s car. They also said the car has Masonic lodge emblems on it.

When the elderly couple returned home, a man wearing a mask greeted them with a gun. “The suspect used duct tape from within the home to secure the husband to a kitchen chair and the female to her walker,” Franklin Deputy Chief Chris Tennell said. Officers said the suspect stole the couple’s guns and took off in their car.

Reese was in the custody of Greenwood police after the Sunday traffic incident, 24-Hour News 8 learned. He had experienced a seizure, and Narcan was used. The drug is commonly used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose

Instead of going to jail, authorities took Reese to Community South Hospital. After being cleared from the Indianapolis hospital, he complained of injuries from the traffic indicent, and officers took him to Johnson Memorial Hospital in Franklin. Reese was cleared from the Franklin hospital, but on the way to the Johnson County jail, he had another seizure. Officers brought him back to Johnson Memorial Hospital, where he was admitted.

Because he didn’t face a violent charge, officers left him there after taking a DNA sample, and he checked out Sunday night. The Franklin hospital where Reese was last seen is across the street from the elderly couple’s home.

“He has a lengthy history, and he could be anywhere right now,” Tennell said Tuesday. “Franklin neighbors hope he’s caught soon — and this time — makes it to jail.”