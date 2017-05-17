Henry Co. traffic stop results in drug arrests of 2 Indy men

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Tuesday evening traffic stop in Henry County resulted in the drug arrests of two Indianapolis men.

According to the Indiana State Police, an eastbound BMW doing 85 in a 70 mph zone was stopped on I-70 near the 131 mile marker at approximately 5:30 p.m.

After approaching the vehicle, the responding officer detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of pills thought to be Hydrocodone and Xanax, more than 21 grams of marijuana, plastic bags, digital scales and two loaded handguns.

The driver, 20-year-old Garrett Wilson, and the passenger, 24-year-old Devonte Kennedy, both from Indianapolis, were taken into custody.

Both face a number of preliminary charges including possession of handgun without a license, possession of controlled substance and possession of marjiuana.

Wilson and Kennedy were transported to the Henry County Jail.