High school softball player breaks Indiana hits record

Glenn Marini Published:
LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Leo’s Alexa Allen stands alone when it comes to the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s most sought-after individual record.

The senior recorded the 223rd hit of her career on Tuesday night at home against Carroll High School, breaking a tie with former Indianapolis Roncalli standout Kendra Lynch for career hits in the state of Indiana.

Allen sharply lined a single to left field to lead off the bottom half of the first inning for the record-setting hit.

Leo would go on to win 7-4. Allen finished 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two runs, and an RBI. She stands at 224 career hits.

Head coach Ben Shappell and the Lions are now 18-2 on the season.