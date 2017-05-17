Historic downtown bar Elbow Room to close

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Operators of a downtown bar open since the end of Prohibition told their employees Wednesday that it will be closing.

A manager who spoke to 24-Hour News 8 by phone was unaware of a closing date and could not provide any other details.

The bar is located at 605 N. Pennsylvania Street, near the American Legion Mall and the Minton-Capehart Federal Building. The triangular, Flatiron-style building is bordered by Pennsylvania Street and Fort Wayne Avenue.

Prohibition was repealed by the 21st Amendment, which took effect Dec. 5, 1933, the day it was declared ratified.

