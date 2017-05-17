Man arrested after providing fake identity, hiding drugs in vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is in custody after he was busted in the parking lot of a gas station Tuesday night.

It happened at a Ricker’s BP in the 3300 block of West 16th Street when an officer noticed 34-year-old Nathan Pierce acting suspiciously in a truck.

After approaching the truck, the officer saw that Pierce was hiding drugs.

Three syringes, a small chunk of grayish brown matter and a straw with a white powdered substance were found in the vehicle.

Pierce faces preliminary charges of possession of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance, identity deception, false informing, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a syringe.

Pierce was also found to have multiple warrants out for his arrest in Hendricks and Madison County.