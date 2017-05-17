Man in custody following 2016 fatal crash in Bloomington

BLOOMINGON, Ind. (WISH) — One man was arrested in connection to a 2016 crash that killed one man.

32-year-old Ryan Kimbrel was arrested in connection to the crash that killed James Sprague on May 2 at Tapp Road and State Road 37.

Early investigations showed that Kimbrel had failed to stop at a red light before he struck Sprague’s vehicle on the driver’s side.

Toxicology reports showed Kimbrel may have been under the influence of controlled substances in his blood.

He faces three felony counts of operating while intoxicated.