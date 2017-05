MARION, Ind. (WISH) – The Marion Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a man wanted for 10 counts of child molesting.

According to the Marion Police Department, police are searching for Deon Thrash.

Police say it’s believed that Thrash has left the Marion area.

Anyone with information on Thrash’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981 or Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477.