(WCMH)– Pop-Tarts and Jolly Rancher are teaming up to bring you three new limited-edition flavors.

The new flavors include Jolly Rancher Green Apply, Jolly Rancher Cherry, and Jolly Rancher Watermelon Pop-Tarts.

According to TODAY Food, a spokeswoman said the candy-flavored breakfast treats should ship out to stores this month.

This is not Pop-Tarts first flavor partnership. The company currently sells A&W, Crush, and Dunkin’ Donuts flavored pastries.