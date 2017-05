SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Indianapolis Power & Light is working to restore a power outage in Speedway and on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The company’s website lists about 2,000 outages in the area around U.S. Highway 136 between Country Club Road and Girls School Road. Almost 2,200 outages are on the northwest side of Indianapolis near 86th Street and Lafayette Road

The Speedway Police Department tweeted that the outage is affecting traffic lights at some intersections.

Crews are working quickly & safely! Thanks for slowing down & giving them room when driving by work areas. https://t.co/05BDrhv9PS — IPL Power (@IPLPower) May 17, 2017