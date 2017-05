INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Six people have been arrested after a police raid on the city’s west side.

According to IMPD, three houses in the area of 18th Street and Riverside Drive were raided Wednesday morning.

The raid was part of a federal drug investigation.

Drugs and guns were confiscated at all three houses.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew on scene.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.