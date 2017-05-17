Top 8 Things to do in Indy This Weekend: May 19-21

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a few things going on around town this weekend (May 19-21).

Bike to Work Day

Spring has sprung so it’s time to dust off the bike and dress casually for a ride into work Friday! May 19 is Indy’s Bike to Work Day! Meet up at the City Market between 7 and 9 a.m. with other riders from around the metro. Mayor Joe Hogsett will make a statement at 7:45 a.m. followed by the traditional Blessing of the Bikes. If you’re attending this year and take any photos, don’t forget to use the hashtags #btwdindy and #btwdindy2017! For more information, click here.

1 week until the 500 — Fast Friday, Qualifications Saturday, Breakfast at the Brickyard and Pole Day Sunday

We’re inching our way closer to the Indianapolis 500. This weekend will set the starting lineup for race day, but there’s more than just qualifying this weekend. This weekend’s 500 festivities start with Fast Friday, followed by qualifications on Saturday and Sunday. The biggest 500 related events this weekend will be Sunday. Breakfast at the Brickyard will begin at 8:30 a.m. featuring three-time 500 winner Johnny Rutherford. After filling up, you can tour the garages and witness the Pole Day qualifications and the crowning of this year’s 500 Festival queen! For more information, go to 500festival.com and indianapolismotorspeedway.com.

‘Kinky Boots’ at Butler

With rain expected this weekend, here’s something that will keep you out of the rain and entertained! Broadway in Indianapolis’ latest show “Kinky Boots” will have several performances Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Clowes Memorial Hall on the Butler University campus. For more information and tickets, click here.

Music for everyone’s tastes

If musicals aren’t your thing but music is, there is a little bit of everything for anyone’s taste this weekend in town. Every Time I Die will take the stage at 7 p.m. Friday at the Old National Centre, and Kim Crowder will take part in the Third Friday Music Series at New Day Craft, a mead and hard cider producer, at the same time. If you’re looking for a Saturday show, rapper Tech N9ne will perform at 8 p.m. at the Old National Centre and Rick Ross will perform at the LimeLight Nightclub at 9 p.m. with a ton of other smaller performances going on as well.

47th Broad Ripple Art Fair and 32nd Brick Street Market in Zionsville

We’ve got two art festivals taking place this weekend in and around Indy.

The 47th Broad Ripple Art Fair will be Saturday and Sunday. One ticket will gain you admission to both days with more than 220 national-level artists and craftsman, bands and performers on the stages and plenty of activities for kids as well. The event will take place at the Indianapolis Art Center at 820 E 67th in Broad Ripple. For more information, click here.

The 32nd Brick Street Market will feature over 100 exhibitors and a kids’ area from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. You can park for free at the Zionsville Community High School‘s east lot and ride the complimentary shuttle bus to the event. For more information, click here.

Sports of all sorts

Baseball, basketball and soccer are in town this weekend, so you’re sure to find an event you want to attend. The Indiana Fever home opener is Saturday! The Fever will host the Connecticut Sun at 7 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Indianapolis Indians have a three-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens with “Colts at Bat” day Sunday. Indianapolis Colts players, cheerleaders and mascot Blue will sign autographs and pose for photos at Victory Field.

If college baseball is more your flavor, Butler is hosting Creighton for a Big East battle Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The Indy Eleven are still looking for their first win of the year and will host Miami FC at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. They’re looking for some revenge as they lost against the same team by a final score of 3-2 last weekend.

Bacon and Beer Classic

Tickets are on sale now for this year’s Bacon and Beer Classic, which will take place Saturday with three sessions, one in the afternoon, the second in the evening and another late at night at Regions Tower. You can sample over 50 craft beers and eat an unlimited amount of bacon strips. That’s no typo … UNLIMITED BACON STRIPS. You might hold off on diving in to the unlimited bacon if you plan on competing in the event’s bacon-eating competition. For more information and tickets, click here.

Walks, races and more!

There are a bunch of walks and races going on outside of the qualifications at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. They could have made up their own Top 8 List!