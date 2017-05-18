Bartholomew Co. man hides in attic to evade authorities, arrested

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A man in Bartholomew County recently hid in an attic in an attempt to evade authorities.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were attempting to serve a warrant for 34-year-old David Hadley just before 11:30 p.m. on May 17.

However, when officers arrived at the residence in 10100 block of South West Edinburgh, Amber Halstead informed deputies Hadley was not home.

Deputies then began searching the house. During the search, a trap door near the attic was located. One of the deputies climbed into the attic and discovered Hadley hiding under insulation.

Hadley was taken into custody, transported to the Bartholomew County Jail for outstanding warrants out of Johnson County and violation of a protective order.

Halstead was also apprehended and transported to the Bartholomew County Jail. She faces preliminary charges for false reporting and obstruction of justice.