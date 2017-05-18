Chinese Theatre marks 90 years as Hollywood glamour hotspot

SANDY COHEN, AP Entertainment Writer Published:
In this May 15, 2017 photo, a tourist take pictures of the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. The storied Hollywood Boulevard movie palace, originally named Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, opened its doors on May 18, 1927. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the most stalwart and glamorous stars of Hollywood’s golden age is celebrating a milestone birthday.

Grauman’s Chinese Theatre is turning 90.

The storied Hollywood Boulevard movie palace now known as the TCL Chinese Theatre opened its doors on May 18, 1927 — two years before the first Academy Awards were presented.

The historic theater still regularly hosts Hollywood premieres and shows first-run features. But ticket prices have gone up. It cost 75 cents to see a movie in 1927. Today, an IMAX 3-D showing will set you back $22.75.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV