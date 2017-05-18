Community speaks out at final meeting about possible IPS school closures

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members had one more chance to give their input tonight about an IPS task force recommendation to close three high schools.

It was another packed house for this fifth and final meeting Thursday night at Garfield Park. The IPS facilities utilization taskforce didn’t say which schools should be closed. But it made the recommendation, saying it will improve organizational efficiency in IPS secondary schools.

Community members are concerned about what the closings would do to their neighborhoods.

“There’s a lot of work that can be done, right in those school buildings that are empty. That could raise money for those school systems, for those school buildings, and all we have to do is tap into the community, said Carrie Harris, a member of the community.

School board members say the feedback has been important.

Going forward, the board will have to decide if it will accept or change the recommendations. Previously, the board said it hopes to have a decision in June.