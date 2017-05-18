CW releases fall schedule

(WISH) — The CW released their fall schedule on Wednesday.

Two new shows will be joining the WISH-TV primetime lineup in the fall, with two more being added midseason.

Valor, a military drama, will air at 9 p.m. on Mondays after Supergirl. The show follows an elite unit of U-S Army helicopter pilots on top secret missions.

Also new this fall is a remake of the 80s soap, Dynasty. The show will air Wednesdays at 9p.m. The network promises all the scandal and drama without the shoulder pads. Shows are set to launch new episodes in October.

Two other new shows will join the lineup in midseason.

Life Sentence is a comedy starring Lucy Hale and Black Lightning joins our other superhero shows. iZombie, The 100 and The Originals will also return midseason.

Mondays

8 p.m. – Supergirl

9 p.m. – Valor

Tuesdays

8 p.m. – The Flash

9 p.m. – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Wednesdays

8 p.m. – Riverdale

9 p.m. – Dynasty

Thursdays

8 p.m. – Supernatural

9 p.m. – Arrow

Friday

8 p.m. – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

9 p.m. – Jane The Virgin