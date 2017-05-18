Doughnut shop to open at failed Fall Creek Starbucks location

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another change is on the way for a vacant building at Fall Creek Parkway and College Avenue.

Square Donuts plans to open a shop on the property where a failed Starbucks closed in 2008. Locals said Thursday they have high hopes for the Square Donuts because the near-north side neighborhood has changed for the better.

“I’m just happy that something is being placed in the building,” longtime resident David Miller said. “I’d rather see something in there than just a building going to waste.”

The Starbucks became a crime scene multiple times due to shooting and robberies. NBA legend Magic Johnson opened the location in 2005 as part of his plan to revitalize struggling neighborhoods. It closed three years later.

Square Donuts declined to say when they plan to open, but concrete crews were repaving the parking lot Thursday.

Miller and his neighbors said the neighborhood is now safer than ever, but only time will tell if Square Donuts can avoid the problems Starbucks faced.

“It’s a possibility anywhere,” Miller said. “I think it’s a better time for it to be in there now.”

Ray Evans, who grew up in the neighborhood, said he’s also excited the shop will create jobs.

“Robberies and all that can happen in any neighborhood,” Evans said. “We can only hope that it doesn’t happen.”

Square Donuts declined to comment any further than confirming their plans to open.

The company runs stores in Indianapolis, Fishers, Bloomington, Richmond and Terre Haute.