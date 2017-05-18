Early morning police chase ends with 1 in custody

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A Thursday morning police chase ended with one person is custody.

Police have arrested a man who led them on a chase on the north and east sides of the city.

Police say it began after the man stole alcohol from the new Meijer grocery store on North Keystone Avenue.

The chase lasted about 10 minutes, where it ended in strip center parking lot on 38th Street near Arlington Avenue.

Investigators say the man got out of the blue car and then attempted to run from officers but was caught by a K-9 officer.

Police say the suspect is in his mid to late 20s and was on house arrest.

24-Hour News 8’s Drew Blair witnessed the chase as it was happening.

