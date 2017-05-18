Fans shake things up with Graham Rahal



INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With the Indianapolis 500 right around the corner, racing fans got a chance to meet the driver of the well-known Steak ‘n Shake car — Graham Rahal.

Graham was at the Steak ‘n Shake on US-31 South on Thursday evening for a free meet-and-eat with fans.

He took pictures, signed autograph and gave away some prizes, including a pair of tickets the the 500!

“You always have to find a way to disconnect a little bit. You know if you do nothing but think about the race car all the time and in the scenario that you’re in at the racetrack, it literally will drive you crazy, and so it’s great to come out here with the fans, chat a little bit, take some pictures, sign some autographs, get your mind off things a little bit,” said Rahal.

If you didn’t know, Graham is WISH-TV’s driver analyst for the month of May.

You can catch his insight and perspective throughout our coverage leading up to the big race.