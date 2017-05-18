IPS considering later start times for high schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Community meetings regarding IPS high school closures may lead to another big change for IPS schools.

The district confirms to 24-Hour News 8 they will consider changing high school start times, after that issue came up repeatedly during the first four meetings.

IPS says giving high school students a later start time is something they have been talking about and all of the feedback they have been receiving from parents at these community meetings about wanting a later start time confirms for them that they are moving in the right direction.

Back in January, IPS approved a three tier-system for next school year to save money by reducing the number of buses needed at one time.

Some schools will be starting a little later, others earlier, with the majority of high schools starting at 7:20.

Any later start times would not go into effect until the 2018-2019 school year because the district first needs to figure out what high schools will be closing, according to IPS School Board President Mary Ann Sullivan.

At this point, a specific start time has not been proposed.

Sullivan says superintendent Dr. Lewis Ferebee will likely be asking for community input before recommending a new start time.

“Of course when you change one schedule, that means you have to change the others, and when you make some folks happy, other folks might not be so happy, so I’m sure we’ll be getting additional input in terms of what our families would like to see for our schools,” said Sullivan.