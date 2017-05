INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis 500 is just 10 days away.

The last day of Indy 500 practice is Friday and qualifying is this weekend.

Also, happening this weekend is the 500 Festival Breakfast at the Brickyard, which takes place this Saturday.

Speaking at this year’s Breakfast at the Brickyard is three-time Indy 500 winner Johnny Rutherford.

24-Hour News 8’s Laura Steele talked about the legendary driver.

For more on this story, click on the video.