Logansport man sentenced to 275 months for production of child pornography

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — A Logansport man has been sentenced to nearly 23 years in in prison after being convicted of production of child pornography.

Johnny Clay Amos, 52, was sentenced in a U.S. District Court to 275 months of imprisonment, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Documents show that between July 2014 and Januray of 2016, Amos made payments to people in the Philippines to provide minors for performance in sex shows live-streamed by webcam.

During this same time period, Amos induced young females to engage in sexually explicit activity over the internet on at least 10 separate times, as well as completing more than 100 money transfers to the Philippines.

On March 18, 2016, a search of Amos’s residence uncovered over 800 videos and images of child pornography.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and was handled by Assistant United States Attorney Abizer Zanzi.