INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Several Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers got a pretty nice assignment Thursday.

They are hanging out with neighbors of the southeast district.

IMPD held a Community Day in Garfield Park Thursday afternoon.

Officers say it’s a way for them to connect with the community, and meet those citizens who they serve and protect.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett was also expected to make an appearance at Thursday’s event.

