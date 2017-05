INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Josef Newgarden crashed during practice for the Indianapolis 500 on Thursday afternoon.

Newgarden crashed during turn one. His car was the only one involved.

Newgarden was able to remove himself out of the car quickly.

IMS tweeted around 1:30 p.m. that Newgarden was checked and cleared.

Roger Penske just made the trip to medical center to check on Newgarden. His youngster was out of the car quickly after crash @WISH_TV — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) May 18, 2017