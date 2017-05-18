Police search for 3 suspects after chase ends at south side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police are searching for three suspects following a chase that ended at an apartment complex on the city’s south side.
According to the Indiana State Police, the chase began following two separate armed robberies in the Columbus and Seymour areas.
The chase ended just after 4 a.m. near the Berkeley Commons Apartments on Madison Avenue between Stop 11 and County Line Road.
Several police agencies set up a perimeter in the area and have started searching for the suspects
24-Hour News 8 has a crew on the scene.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.