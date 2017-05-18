Police search for 3 suspects after chase ends at south side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police are searching for three suspects following a chase that ended at an apartment complex on the city’s south side.

According to the Indiana State Police, the chase began following two separate armed robberies in the Columbus and Seymour areas.

ISP: They believe this is related to 2 separate armed robberies down in Seymour & Columbus. #NewsTracker #Daybreak8 — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) May 18, 2017

The chase ended just after 4 a.m. near the Berkeley Commons Apartments on Madison Avenue between Stop 11 and County Line Road.

ISP: Police are searching for 3 suspects right now near the Berkeley Commons apartments on Madison Ave between Stop 11 & Co. Line Rd. — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) May 18, 2017

Several police agencies set up a perimeter in the area and have started searching for the suspects

Police Dept. Cars on Madison Ave scene (north of Co. Line) in Indy

-IMPD

-Indiana State Police

-Greenwood PD

-Franklin PD

-Columbus PD pic.twitter.com/Lnc7PJ1D9q — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) May 18, 2017

24-Hour News 8 has a crew on the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.