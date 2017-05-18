Stolen vehicle leads to chase, ends with suspect in custody

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An attempted traffic stop lead to a police chase just after midnight Thursday.

According to police, they spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen near Keystone avenue and Raymond Street.

Initially, the driver of the vehicle stopped for police, but then proceeded to take off, getting onto I-65 and then 465.

The suspect then exited off of 71st Street and headed south on Michigan Road. That’s when the truck spun out, stopping at a gas station and taking out a power line in the process.

The driver then attempted to get out of the vehicle and run, but a K-9 officer stopped the suspect and was taken into custody.

The chase lasted 25 minutes.

The suspect also had an outstanding warrant for burglary.